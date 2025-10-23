Mont Royal Resources Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MRZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or via proxy forms, with instructions provided for accessing meeting documents digitally. This move reflects the company’s adaptation to digital communication methods, potentially increasing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: MRZ), operating in the resources sector with a focus on exploration and development of mineral resources.

