Monroe Capital Announces Board Restructuring and Member Departures

Monroe Capital Corporation is set to witness changes in its Board of Directors with Jeffrey D. Steele and Jorde M. Nathan deciding not to continue their tenure post the current service year. Steele has declined to seek re-election, and Nathan will resign at the upcoming Annual Meeting in June 2024. The company will reduce the board size from seven to five members and has already appointed Thomas J. Allison and Jeffrey A. Golman to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee, respectively. Both Steele and Nathan have been valued members since the early 2010s, and the company is thankful for their contributions.

