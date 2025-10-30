Monro, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Earnings

Monro Muffler Brake ( (MNRO) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Monro Muffler Brake presented to its investors.

Monro, Inc. is a prominent provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services across the United States, known for its comprehensive vehicle maintenance offerings ranging from oil changes to complex repairs. In its second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report, Monro, Inc. reported a 1.1% increase in comparable store sales, despite an overall sales decline of 4.1% due to the closure of 145 underperforming stores. The company achieved a gross margin expansion of 40 basis points and maintained a stable diluted earnings per share of $0.18, with adjusted diluted earnings per share rising to $0.21. Key financial metrics from the quarter highlight a decrease in operating expenses and interest expenses, contributing to a net income of $5.7 million. The company also distributed a cash dividend of $0.28 per share. Monro’s strategic focus on operational improvements and cost control has resulted in a positive trajectory for adjusted operating income, despite facing challenges such as consumer demand softness. Looking ahead, Monro’s management remains optimistic about achieving positive comparable store sales for fiscal 2026, leveraging various strategic initiatives to enhance profitability.

