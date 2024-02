Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has released an update.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has announced the green light from the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia to begin a Phase 1 trial for its pioneering radiopharmaceutical, MNPR-101-Zr. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it moves forward with the development of this innovative treatment option.

