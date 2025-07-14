Monogram Orthopaedics Enters Merger Agreement with Zimmer Biomet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Monogram Orthopaedics Inc ( (MGRM) ) is now available.

On July 11, 2025, Monogram Technologies Inc. entered into a merger agreement with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., where Monogram will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. The merger involves converting Monogram’s stock into cash and contingent value rights, with the merger subject to conditions such as stockholder approval and regulatory clearance. The merger will result in Monogram’s delisting from Nasdaq and includes provisions for potential alternative offers and a termination fee if the merger is not completed by January 11, 2026.

Spark’s Take on MGRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGRM is a Neutral.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. shows promise due to significant technological advancements and recent regulatory clearances, which are key drivers for potential growth. However, financial instability, regulatory uncertainties, and ongoing profitability challenges weigh heavily on the overall score. The stock’s upward momentum is a positive indicator, but valuation metrics remain weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc

Average Trading Volume: 59,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

