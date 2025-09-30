Monogram Orthopaedics Approves Merger with Zimmer Biomet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc ( (MGRM) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Monogram Technologies Inc. held a special meeting of its common stockholders to vote on a merger proposal with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The merger involves Monogram becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zimmer Biomet. The merger proposal was approved by approximately 63.95% of the voting shares. The company expects to finalize the merger in the second half of 2025, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGRM is a Neutral.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. shows promise due to significant technological advancements and recent regulatory clearances, which are key drivers for potential growth. However, financial instability, regulatory uncertainties, and ongoing profitability challenges weigh heavily on the overall score. The stock’s upward momentum is a positive indicator, but valuation metrics remain weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 382,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

