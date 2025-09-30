Monks Investment Trust PLC Acquires 70,000 Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP ( (GB:MNKS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Monks Investment Trust PLC, managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, announced the purchase of 70,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,468.00p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in Treasury to 80,386,641, while the shares in issue, excluding Treasury shares, stand at 172,784,819. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Monks Investment Trust shows strong financial performance with excellent profitability and a solid balance sheet. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which warrants caution. The stock appears undervalued with its low P/E ratio, but a low dividend yield may deter dividend-seeking investors. The recent appointment of an experienced director adds a positive aspect to the company’s governance, further supporting its growth potential.

