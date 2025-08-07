Mongolian Mining Corporation Issues Profit Warning for 1H2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mongolian Mining ( (HK:0975) ) has provided an update.

Mongolian Mining Corporation has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected consolidated net loss between USD15.0 million and USD25.0 million for the first half of 2025. This marks a significant decline from a net profit of USD132.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreased sales prices of washed coking coal and a one-off debt refinancing item. The interim results are still being finalized and have not been audited, with further details to be disclosed in the upcoming interim results announcement.

More about Mongolian Mining

Mongolian Mining Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of washed coking coal.

Average Trading Volume: 6,304,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.53B

