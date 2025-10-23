Mongolia Energy Projects Revenue Decline Amid Economic Slowdown

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Mongolia Energy ( (HK:0276) ).

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited has announced a projected significant decrease in total revenue for the six months ending September 2025, expecting it to not exceed HK$900 million, compared to HK$1,699.9 million in the same period the previous year. This decline is attributed to a global economic downturn and a slowdown in the steel market in China, leading to weak demand and falling prices for coking coal. The company is still finalizing its financial results, with further reviews and adjustments pending, and advises caution to shareholders and potential investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0276) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mongolia Energy stock, see the HK:0276 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the energy sector. The company focuses on the production and supply of coking coal, which is a critical component in steel manufacturing, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 154,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.3M

For an in-depth examination of 0276 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue