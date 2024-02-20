Mondelez International Announces $550M Senior Notes Offering

Mondelez International (MDLZ) has released an update.

Recently, we successfully launched a $550 million senior notes offering due in 2029, partnering with prominent underwriters like BBVA Securities and J.P. Morgan. The notes were issued under a pre-existing Indenture, now adapted for electronic processes and modified redemption notice periods. This offering was filed with the SEC, supplementing our existing Registration Statement, to ensure full compliance and transparency for our investors. The move signifies our strategic financial planning and commitment to growth, potentially attracting savvy investors looking for solid opportunities in the financial markets.

