Monarch Casino & Resort Achieves Record Quarterly Results

Monarch Casino & Resort ( (MCRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Monarch Casino & Resort presented to its investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., a prominent player in the gaming and hospitality industry, operates luxury casino resorts in Reno, Nevada, and Black Hawk, Colorado, offering a wide range of gaming, dining, and entertainment options.

Monarch Casino & Resort has reported its highest-ever quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 32-year history. The company achieved record levels of revenue, net income, and EBITDA, alongside declaring a cash dividend of $0.30 per share.

Key financial highlights include a 3.6% increase in net revenue to $142.8 million, driven by growth in casino, food and beverage, and hotel revenues. Net income surged by 14.4% to $31.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.3% to $54.8 million. The company also improved its expense margins across various segments, reflecting effective marketing and operational strategies.

Monarch’s strategic focus on enhancing its properties, particularly the Atlantis in Reno and Monarch Black Hawk, has contributed to its robust financial performance. The company continues to leverage its strong market position to attract mid-to-upper-tier guests, supporting sustained revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Monarch Casino & Resort is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, supported by a strong balance sheet and free cash flow. The company remains committed to investing in its properties and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while exploring potential strategic transactions to drive long-term value.

