Monarch Casino Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Monarch Casino & Resort ( (MCRI) ) has issued an update.

Monarch Casino & Resort announced record-breaking financial results for the third quarter of 2025, marking the highest-ever quarterly revenue, net income, and EBITDA in its history. The company reported a 3.6% increase in net revenue to $142.8 million, driven by growth across its casino, food and beverage, and hotel segments. Net income rose by 14.4%, and adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of $54.8 million, reflecting operational efficiencies and market share gains. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable in December 2025, highlighting its strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (MCRI) stock is a Hold with a $104.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCRI is a Neutral.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which tempers the overall score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, contributing positively to the score.

More about Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., operating under the Nasdaq symbol MCRI, is a prominent player in the casino and resort industry. The company focuses on providing luxury casino resort experiences, with its flagship properties including Atlantis in Reno and Monarch Black Hawk in Colorado, catering to mid-to-upper-tier guests.

Average Trading Volume: 97,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.76B

