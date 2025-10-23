Molten Ventures Executes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Molten Ventures ( (GB:GROW) ) is now available.

Molten Ventures announced the repurchase of 15,000 ordinary shares as part of its share repurchase program, with prices ranging from 404.20p to 411.60p per share. This transaction affects the company’s share capital and voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GROW) stock is a Buy with a £6.71 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Molten Ventures stock, see the GB:GROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GROW is a Neutral.

Molten Ventures’ stock score is primarily influenced by its strong technical indicators, suggesting positive market momentum. However, the high P/E ratio and lack of profitability weigh down the score. The solid balance sheet provides some stability, but the company needs to address cash flow issues to enhance financial health.

More about Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, focusing on high growth technology companies. It invests in sectors such as Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to rapidly growing tech businesses without long-term investment commitments. Since its IPO in 2016, the firm has deployed over £1 billion into tech companies and realized £660 million by March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 688,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £712.2M

