Moleculin Biotech Virtual Update with CEO Walter Klemp

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) has released an update.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. recently engaged with its investors through a virtual call hosted by Chairman and CEO Walter Klemp. The event provided an opportunity for an update on the company’s direction and performance. While the call’s content is for informational purposes, it’s not deemed to be part of any formal financial filings. Interested parties can access the call via a provided link to stay informed about the company’s latest developments.

