Moleculin Biotech Secures Australian Patent for Annamycin

On October 29, 2025, Moleculin Biotech announced the granting of an Australian patent for its Annamycin drug, a significant step in expanding its global intellectual property portfolio. This patent, which extends until June 2040, covers preliposomal Annamycin lyophilizates with improved stability and purity, reinforcing the company’s competitive position in oncology and its commitment to advancing Annamycin as a transformative treatment for hard-to-treat cancers.

Spark’s Take on MBRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

More about Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic candidates for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. Its lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases without the cardiotoxicity common with current anthracyclines.

Average Trading Volume: 3,007,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.9M

