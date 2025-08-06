Moleculin Biotech Reveals Promising Preclinical Data for Annamycin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Moleculin Biotech announced promising preclinical data for Annamycin, showing significant efficacy against primary and metastatic liver cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal liver metastases, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma liver metastases. The data, presented at the Shelby-Lavine Pancreatic Cancer Symposium, highlighted Annamycin’s targeted accumulation in organs and its potential as a non-cardiotoxic treatment option, positioning it as a promising candidate for liver cancer patients. The findings support further clinical development, offering hope for new treatment options in oncology.

Spark’s Take on MBRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

More about Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic candidates for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. Their lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance and cardiotoxicity, currently in development for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases.

Average Trading Volume: 5,349,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.68M

