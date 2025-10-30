Moleculin Biotech Releases New Corporate Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ).

On October 30, 2025, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. utilized a corporate presentation, which was posted on their website, as part of their communication strategy. This presentation, detailed in Exhibit 99.1, was shared for informational purposes and is not intended to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBRX) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moleculin Biotech stock, see the MBRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MBRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

More about Moleculin Biotech

Average Trading Volume: 2,949,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.74M

