Moleculin Biotech Partners with Atlantic Health System

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Moleculin Biotech announced a collaboration with Atlantic Health System to initiate a Phase 1B/2 study of Annamycin for third-line treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. This study aims to address the high mortality rate of pancreatic cancer by leveraging Annamycin’s potential to target critical factors in the disease. The partnership highlights Moleculin’s strategy to expand Annamycin’s therapeutic applications and strengthen its position in the oncology market, with potential implications for improving treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBRX) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moleculin Biotech stock, see the MBRX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBRX is a Neutral.

Moleculin Biotech’s stock score reflects a high-risk financial position with no revenue and growing losses typical of early-stage biotech firms. Positive developments in clinical trials and a solid financial runway provide potential upside, but significant risks remain due to financial instability, high trial costs, and future funding needs. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to the absence of earnings.

More about Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapeutic candidates for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The company’s leading program, Annamycin, is designed to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases, avoiding multidrug resistance and lacking the cardiotoxicity of traditional anthracyclines.

Average Trading Volume: 3,272,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.81M

