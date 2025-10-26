Mold-Tek Packaging to Discuss Q2FY26 Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mold Tek Packaging Ltd ( (IN:MOLDTKPAC) ) has provided an announcement.

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for October 29, 2025, to discuss its Q2FY26 financial results. This call, featuring insights from the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, J Lakshmana Rao, is expected to provide stakeholders with important updates on the company’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Mold Tek Packaging Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited operates in the packaging industry, focusing on manufacturing injection molded containers primarily for the food and FMCG sectors. The company is known for its innovative packaging solutions and has a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 13,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 24.66B INR

