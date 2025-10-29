Mold-Tek Packaging Releases Q2 and H1 FY 25-26 Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mold Tek Packaging Ltd ( (IN:MOLDTKPAC) ) has provided an announcement.

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited has released its investor presentation for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. This presentation, shared in compliance with regulatory requirements, provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Mold Tek Packaging Ltd

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited operates in the packaging industry, specializing in the manufacturing of injection molded containers. The company focuses on providing packaging solutions for various sectors, including food, paints, lubricants, and pharmaceuticals, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 26.07B INR

