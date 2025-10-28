Moho Resources Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Moho Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MOH) ).

Moho Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 141,185,357 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 27, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the company’s financial flexibility and visibility in the market.

More about Moho Resources Ltd.

Moho Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and extraction of gold and other valuable minerals, positioning itself within the resource exploration sector.

Average Trading Volume: 8,559,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.34M

Learn more about MOH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue