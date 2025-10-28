Moho Resources Issues New Shares in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moho Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MOH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Moho Resources Ltd has issued 141,185,357 shares without a disclosure document, in compliance with the Corporations Act. This strategic move aligns with the company’s operational goals and demonstrates its adherence to regulatory standards, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Moho Resources Ltd.

Moho Resources Ltd is an Australian natural resources company focused on advancing early-stage gold and other metals projects in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in its portfolio, with priority projects including the Bush Chook Gold Project in the Pilbara Craton and the Silver Swan North Project in the Yilgarn Craton. The board is chaired by Peter Christie, a seasoned businessman with extensive experience in the resource sector.

Average Trading Volume: 8,559,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.34M

