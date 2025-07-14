Mogotes Metals Completes Final Tranche of Private Placement, Raising Over $22 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mogotes Metals Inc. ( (TSE:MOG) ) has shared an announcement.

Mogotes Metals Inc. has successfully closed the third and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $22,240,000. The funds will be used for exploration and development of the Filo Sur property and general working capital. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster the company’s exploration initiatives and potentially enhance its position within the mineral exploration industry.

More about Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Its flagship project, Filo Sur, is adjacent to the significant Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery and is situated along a notable mineral-rich belt.

Average Trading Volume: 407,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.4M

Learn more about MOG stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

