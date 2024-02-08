Moelis Updates Investor Presentation on Company Website

Moelis (MC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Moelis & Company has refreshed its investor presentation, now accessible on the Investor Relations section of its website for those tracking stock and market trends. While the company has shared this information as of a specific date, it emphasizes that it’s not responsible for updating the presentation or correcting future information, underscoring that the website content is not part of the formal disclosure.

