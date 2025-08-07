Modiv Reports Q2 2025 Results with AFFO Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Modiv ( (MDV) ) is now available.

On August 7, 2025, Modiv Industrial announced its second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, reporting a revenue of $11.8 million and a net loss of $2.8 million. Despite the loss, the company achieved a 22% year-over-year increase in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), surpassing consensus estimates. The company also secured a 5-year lease renewal with Northrop Grumman, indicating stability in its operations. CEO Aaron Halfacre highlighted the company’s disciplined approach amidst market volatility and noted potential opportunities in debt refinancing and asset recycling, which could enhance future financial performance.

Spark’s Take on MDV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDV is a Neutral.

Modiv’s high dividend yield and strong cash flow management are key strengths, but high leverage and declining revenue pose risks. Technical indicators and recent earnings call provide mixed signals, reflecting moderate stock potential.

More about Modiv

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focusing on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that support the national economy and strengthen supply chains.

Average Trading Volume: 64,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $146.9M

