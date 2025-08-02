Moderna’s Q2 2025 Financial Results and Outlook

Moderna ( (MRNA) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Moderna presented to its investors.

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, with a focus on infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

In its second quarter of 2025 financial report, Moderna reported revenues of $0.1 billion and a net loss of $0.8 billion, with a GAAP EPS of $(2.13). The company also announced updates to its 2025 projected revenue range, reducing the high end by $300 million due to timing shifts in contracted revenue deliveries.

Key financial highlights include a 41% decrease in total revenue compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to lower COVID vaccine sales. However, Moderna has improved its expected GAAP operating expenses by approximately $400 million and maintains a strong cash position with $7.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2025. The company also announced three recent U.S. FDA approvals and positive Phase 3 efficacy results for its seasonal influenza vaccine.

Looking ahead, Moderna remains focused on advancing its pipeline, with significant progress in its respiratory vaccines and oncology therapeutics. The company anticipates important catalysts in its infectious disease and oncology programs over the next six months, which are expected to drive future sales growth and deliver on the promise of its mRNA platform.

Moderna’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing continued financial discipline and strategic advancements across its pipeline to meet the evolving needs of patients and stakeholders.

