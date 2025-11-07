Moderna Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Moderna ( (MRNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Moderna presented to its investors.

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, is a leader in the development of mRNA-based medicines, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases.

In the third quarter of 2025, Moderna reported a revenue of $1.0 billion, with a net loss of $200 million, primarily driven by a decrease in COVID vaccine sales. The company has narrowed its projected revenue for 2025 to between $1.6 and $2.0 billion, reflecting its current financial performance and market conditions.

Key highlights from the quarter include $971 million in COVID vaccine sales, with significant contributions from the U.S. market. Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE vaccine received FDA approval for adults aged 65 and older, and those aged 12-64 with risk factors. The company also reported progress in its RSV vaccine sales and various pipeline developments, including advancements in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

Looking ahead, Moderna aims to maintain financial discipline and operational excellence to advance its pipeline and expand its commercial portfolio. The company anticipates further updates on its business and pipeline at its upcoming Analyst Day on November 20, 2025.

