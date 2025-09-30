Modern Land Reports Significant Financial Losses for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1107) ) is now available.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company reported a gross loss of RMB 455,571,000, a substantial decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, and a net loss of RMB 7,559,816,000, highlighting ongoing financial challenges and potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily involved in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and investment, catering to the Chinese market.

