Modern Land Reports Significant Financial Loss in H1 2025

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1107) ) just unveiled an update.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. reported its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company experienced a substantial decrease in revenue and gross profit compared to the same period in 2024, resulting in a loss before taxation of approximately RMB 1.16 billion. This financial performance indicates ongoing challenges for the company, impacting its market positioning and raising concerns for stakeholders.

More about Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and management, primarily serving the Chinese market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.69M

