Modern Land Reports Significant Financial Loss in H1 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1107) ) is now available.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company reported a substantial loss of RMB 4,051,717,000, compared to a loss of RMB 1,128,008,000 in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased revenue and increased finance costs, which may impact its operational stability and market position.

More about Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and management in China.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.69M

See more insights into 1107 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue