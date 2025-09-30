Modern Land Reports Significant Financial Loss for 2023

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1107) ) has issued an update.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. reported its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023, revealing a significant financial loss. The company faced a gross loss of RMB 4.44 billion, primarily due to increased costs of sales and other expenses, leading to a total loss of RMB 15.89 billion for the year. This financial downturn may impact the company’s operations and market positioning, raising concerns for stakeholders about its future financial stability.

More about Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd.

Modern Land (China) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in property development and management, focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly projects in China.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.69M

