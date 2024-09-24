Modalis Therapeutics Unveils Groundbreaking Gene Therapy

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation is set to present their cutting-edge CRISPR-GNDM® technology and share data supporting the development of their lead program MDL-101 for LAMA2-Congenital Muscular Dystrophy at the 5th Annual Genome Editing Therapeutics Summit. The company’s innovative epigenome editing approach offers potential for a one-time, durable treatment for this rare genetic disease. Modalis Therapeutics, a leader in the field of genome editing therapeutics, continues to advance its research with a focus on non-hepatic disorders.

