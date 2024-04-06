Mobio Technologies Advances Acquisition Deal

Mobio Technologies (TSE:MBO) has released an update.

Mobio Technologies Inc. is moving forward with its planned acquisition of Tracksuit Movers Inc., a full-service moving company franchisor, through a share exchange transaction. The deal is contingent upon several conditions, including shareholder approval and acceptance by the Exchange. While the outcome remains uncertain, Mobio continues to work on finalizing the necessary management information circular.

