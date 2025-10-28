MMTEC Faces Nasdaq Delisting Due to Bid Price Deficiency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MMTec ( (MTC) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, MMTEC, Inc. announced receiving a delisting determination from Nasdaq due to not meeting the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Despite a previous reverse stock split, the company is not eligible for an extended compliance period and faces delisting unless an appeal is made by November 3, 2025. MMTEC is considering its options, including appealing the decision, but there is no guarantee of success. The announcement has no immediate impact on the trading of MMTEC’s stock, but suspension is set for November 5, 2025, if no appeal is made.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTC) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MMTec stock, see the MTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for MTC is primarily driven by financial performance challenges, including significant net losses and operational inefficiencies. Technical analysis supports a bearish outlook, with the stock underperforming across key moving averages. Valuation metrics further highlight concerns, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, making the stock less attractive to investors.

To see Spark’s full report on MTC stock, click here.

More about MMTec

MMTEC, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based technology company that specializes in providing access to the U.S. financial markets. The company focuses on investment banking and asset management, offering comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 296,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.66M

For an in-depth examination of MTC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue