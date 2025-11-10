MMTC Limited Reports on Physical Share Transfer Requests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MMTC Limited ( (IN:MMTC) ) has provided an update.

MMTC Limited has announced the receipt of requests for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, in compliance with a SEBI circular. This development, processed by MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, indicates that no requests were received, processed, approved, or rejected during the specified period, highlighting a lack of activity in this area.

MMTC Limited operates in the trading industry, primarily dealing with the export and import of minerals, metals, precious metals, coal, and hydrocarbons. The company plays a significant role in India’s international trade and has a market focus on facilitating the exchange of commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 224,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 98.01B INR

