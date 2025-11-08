MMP Industries Publishes Q3 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MMP Industries Ltd. ( (IN:MMP) ) has shared an announcement.

MMP Industries Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, in several prominent newspapers, including The Indian Express, Loksatta, and Financial Express. This move aligns with the company’s compliance with the SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and accessibility of financial information to stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

More about MMP Industries Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 24,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.11B INR

