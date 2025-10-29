MMG Limited Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Production Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from MMG ( (HK:1208) ).

MMG Limited has released its Third Quarter Production Report for 2025, showcasing a mixed performance across its operations. Notably, the company reported a 10% increase in total copper production compared to the previous year, driven by significant output from Las Bambas and Kinsevere. However, there were declines in molybdenum and cobalt production, with cobalt production ceasing entirely. The report highlights MMG’s strategic acquisition of the Khoemacau mine, which has contributed to the year-to-date production figures. The announcement reflects MMG’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position in the base metals sector, despite facing challenges in certain areas of production.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1208) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MMG stock, see the HK:1208 Stock Forecast page.

More about MMG

MMG Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the mining industry. It focuses on the production of base metals such as copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum, with operations in various locations including Las Bambas, Khoemacau, Rosebery, Kinsevere, and Dugald River.

Average Trading Volume: 71,278,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$83.28B

For detailed information about 1208 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue