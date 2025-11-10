mm2 Asia Faces Financial Demands from UOB

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

mm2 Asia Ltd. ( (SG:1B0) ) just unveiled an announcement.

mm2 Asia Ltd. and its subsidiaries have received letters of demand from United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) for an outstanding debt of S$74,626,487.20. UOB has indicated its intention to exercise its rights over the company’s shares and properties should the debt not be settled within seven days, potentially impacting the company’s operational stability and market position. The company is currently seeking legal advice and monitoring the situation closely.

More about mm2 Asia Ltd.

mm2 Asia Ltd. is a Singapore-based company operating in the entertainment industry. It is involved in various segments including film production, distribution, and event management through its subsidiaries such as mm2 Entertainment Pte. Ltd., UnUsUaL Management Pte. Ltd., mm Plus Pte. Ltd., and mm Connect Pte. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -28.57%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$26.14M

