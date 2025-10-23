mm2 Asia Faces Debt Demand from Standard Chartered Bank

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from mm2 Asia Ltd. ( (SG:1B0) ).

mm2 Asia Ltd., along with its associated companies mm Connect Pte. Ltd. and Cathay Cineplexes Pte. Ltd., has received letters of demand from Standard Chartered Bank for a debt of S$905,582.87. The company is seeking legal advice and monitoring the situation, advising shareholders and investors to exercise caution.

More about mm2 Asia Ltd.

mm2 Asia Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the entertainment industry. It is involved with its subsidiaries in various segments including film production and distribution, and cinema operations.

YTD Price Performance: -28.57%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$19.61M

For an in-depth examination of 1B0 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue