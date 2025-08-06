MM Forgings Limited Appoints New Secretarial Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MM Forgings Limited ( (IN:MMFL) ) just unveiled an update.

MM Forgings Limited has announced the appointment of Shri V. Shankar as the Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term, following approval at the company’s 79th Annual General Meeting. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s compliance and governance standards, as Shri V. Shankar brings over 30 years of experience in the secretarial field, ensuring robust auditing practices.

More about MM Forgings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.41B INR

