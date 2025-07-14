MLG Oz Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MLG Oz Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Murray Leahy, who holds indirect interests through White Sand Enterprises Pty Ltd. The change involved the conversion of 1,531,320 performance rights into shares, with no cash consideration involved. This adjustment reflects the exercise of vested 2022 performance rights, impacting the company’s shareholding structure but not altering the total number of shares held directly by Mr. Leahy. This move is part of the company’s ongoing management of executive compensation and incentives, which may influence stakeholder perceptions of governance and director alignment with company performance.

More about MLG Oz Ltd

MLG Oz Ltd operates in the mining services industry, providing integrated logistics, materials handling, and mineral processing services. The company is focused on supporting mining operations with efficient and reliable services, catering to the needs of the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 116,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.4M

