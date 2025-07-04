MLG Oz Limited Addresses Late Lodgement of Share Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ) is now available.

MLG Oz Limited announced the late lodgement of an Appendix 2A for the issue of 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares due to an administrative oversight. The company took immediate action to rectify the situation and considers it an isolated incident, reaffirming its awareness of the listing requirements. This announcement highlights MLG’s commitment to compliance and transparency, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and its position in the mining services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MLG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MLG Oz Ltd stock, see the AU:MLG Stock Forecast page.

More about MLG Oz Ltd

MLG Oz Limited is a Kalgoorlie-based integrated mining services and resource asset management company. It provides tailored solutions to mining operations, focusing on ore processing facilities across gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers a range of services, including civil and construction, crushing and screening, bulk haulage, and site services, as well as the supply of open pit mining and construction materials. MLG’s capabilities include build, own, and operate models, contract crushing and screening services, and comprehensive bulk commodity export logistics services.

Average Trading Volume: 122,360

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$116.7M

Learn more about MLG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue