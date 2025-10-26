MLG Oz Appoints Mark Hatfield as Acting CEO Amid Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MLG Oz Ltd ( (AU:MLG) ) has issued an announcement.

MLG Oz Limited has appointed Mark Hatfield as Acting CEO, following the temporary leave of absence of Managing Director Murray Leahy due to personal circumstances. Hatfield, who has been with the company as COO for four years, brings extensive experience from the mining and heavy equipment sector. The Board, alongside the Executive Leadership Team, will support Hatfield to ensure the company’s operations continue without disruption, maintaining high standards and client satisfaction.

MLG Oz Limited is a Kalgoorlie-based integrated mining services and resource asset management company, primarily supporting ore processing facilities across gold, iron ore, and other base metals in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including Civil & Construction, Crushing & Screening, Bulk Haulage & Site Services, and the supply of Open Pit Mining & Construction Materials, operating under a build, own, and operate model.

