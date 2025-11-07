MKS Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

MKS Instruments ( (MKSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MKS Instruments presented to its investors.

MKS Inc. is a global provider of enabling technologies for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications, offering solutions that enhance process performance and productivity. In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, MKS Inc. reported revenue of $988 million, reaching the high end of its guidance, with a GAAP net income of $74 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $240 million. The company also achieved a free cash flow of $147 million, which has allowed it to focus on debt prepayment, reducing its net leverage ratio to 3.9x.

The company’s semiconductor and electronics & packaging sectors showed promising growth, with revenues of $415 million and $289 million, respectively, contributing to the overall revenue increase from the previous quarter. MKS Inc.’s gross margin remained stable at 46.6%, while its operating cash flow was strong at $197 million. The company also made significant strides in debt reduction, making a voluntary prepayment of $100 million on its term loan in October.

MKS Inc. continues to prioritize investments in its technology and infrastructure, aiming for double-digit revenue growth in its semiconductor and electronics & packaging businesses. The company maintains a robust cash position with $697 million in cash and equivalents, and a total borrowing capacity of up to $675 million under its revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, MKS Inc. anticipates fourth-quarter revenues of approximately $990 million, with a gross margin of around 46%. The company remains focused on managing costs and leveraging its broad portfolio to address the challenges of electronic device manufacturing, positioning itself for continued growth in the evolving AI era.

