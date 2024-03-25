Mkango Resources Bolsters Recycling Operations

Mkango Resources Ltd (UK) (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd has secured £750,000 to enhance its rare earth magnet recycling operations in the UK and Germany, with a focus on commercial sales by H2 2024, and is also considering strategic options for its projects in Malawi and Poland. The company has successfully reduced its capital needs through significant cost-cutting and is targeting an increase in recycling capacity. These efforts are aimed at maximizing shareholder returns while expanding the recycling segment of the business.

