MJ Gleeson Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

MJ Gleeson PLC ( (GB:GLE) ) just unveiled an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC has appointed Fiona Goldsmith as Chair and Nicola Bruce as Senior Independent Director, enhancing its leadership team. The company is also searching for a new independent non-executive Director to chair the Audit Committee, reflecting its commitment to strategic growth and governance.

More about MJ Gleeson PLC

MJ Gleeson PLC operates in the construction industry, focusing on building affordable high-quality homes. The company is dedicated to serving individuals who require cost-effective housing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 211,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £226.5M

