Mizuno Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

The latest announcement is out from Mizuno ( (JP:8022) ).
Mizuno Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a 5.8% increase in net sales and a 22% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also executed a stock split, which impacted earnings per share calculations, and maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial health and confidence in future growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8022) stock is a Buy with a Yen2956.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mizuno stock, see the JP:8022 Stock Forecast page.
More about Mizuno
Mizuno Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the sports equipment and apparel industry. The company focuses on producing high-quality sporting goods and has a significant presence in the global market.
Average Trading Volume: 298,056
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen221.2B
