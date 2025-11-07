Mizuno Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Mizuno ( (JP:8022) ).

Mizuno Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a 5.8% increase in net sales and a 22% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also executed a stock split, which impacted earnings per share calculations, and maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial health and confidence in future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8022) stock is a Buy with a Yen2956.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mizuno stock, see the JP:8022 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mizuno

Mizuno Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the sports equipment and apparel industry. The company focuses on producing high-quality sporting goods and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 298,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen221.2B

Find detailed analytics on 8022 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue