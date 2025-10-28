Miyazaki Bank Revises Financial Forecasts Upward for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Miyazaki Bank Ltd. ( (JP:8393) ) has issued an update.

The Miyazaki Bank, Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing an upward trend in both consolidated and non-consolidated financial results. This positive revision is attributed to higher-than-expected income from loans, securities, and service transactions, coupled with lower credit-related costs and expenses, indicating a strong financial performance for the bank.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8393) stock is a Buy with a Yen5051.00 price target.

Miyazaki Bank Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services such as loans, securities, and service transactions. The bank is listed on the TSE Prime Market and the Fukuoka Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 40,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen76.79B

