Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Completes Acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mitsui OSKLines ( (JP:9104) ) has provided an announcement.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has completed the acquisition of LBC Tank Terminals Group Holding Netherlands Coöperatief U.A., making it a specified subsidiary as of June 30, 2025. The acquisition, which involved purchasing 357,800,859 membership rights for approximately USD 1,715 million, is expected to have a minor impact on the company’s consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, as this has already been factored into their earnings forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9104) stock is a Hold with a Yen5200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mitsui OSKLines stock, see the JP:9104 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mitsui OSKLines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. operates in the shipping and logistics industry, providing maritime transportation services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Takeshi Hashimoto.

YTD Price Performance: -9.57%

Average Trading Volume: 5,813,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1751.5B

Learn more about 9104 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue