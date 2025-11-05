Mitsui & Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mitsui & Co ( (JP:8031) ) is now available.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight decrease in revenue but an increase in profit before income taxes and profit for the period. The company also announced a change in its earnings forecast, reflecting adjustments in its dividend per share, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s financial strategy moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8031) stock is a Buy with a Yen3781.00 price target.

More about Mitsui & Co

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a diversified trading company operating in various industries, including energy, machinery, chemicals, and food, with a focus on global market expansion and investment.

Average Trading Volume: 5,771,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen10849.5B



